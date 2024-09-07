Huawei to train 300,000 young Pakistanis in ICT skills

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, visited the office of Huawei on Saturday to discuss the modalities of an extensive training program aimed at equipping 300,000 young Pakistanis with advanced skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The meeting, which followed crucial technical discussions held on September 4th and 5th, marked a pivotal step in integrating Huawei’s advanced training resources into Pakistan’s educational framework. The initiative guided by the directives of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, seeks to enhance technical education by leveraging Huawei’s global expertise and cutting-edge training materials. This strategic partnership is expected to substantially elevate the quality and reach of technical education throughout Pakistan, fostering skill development and innovation. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will act as the implementation partner under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.

The collaboration builds upon the foundation established during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Huawei’s office in China, underscoring the commitment to advancing Pakistan’s technical education landscape.