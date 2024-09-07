Kissan Ittehad calls for ‘agriculture emergency’ amid growing challenges

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar has urged the government to declare an agriculture emergency in the country to address the sector’s mounting challenges and uplift the living standards of the farming community.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he highlighted the rising cost of production, low crop prices, and the adverse impacts of climate change as the key threats facing farmers. He expressed concerns over remarkable decline in cotton production, a vital cash crop for Pakistan. He warned that the slump in cotton output would inevitably impact the textile industry. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” he said, fearing that the upcoming wheat season could also see a decline in its yield.

The Kissan Ittehad chairman regretted that political leaders had failed to provide necessary attention and support to the sector. He demanded the government ensure timely sale and payment for sugarcane crop. He urged swift action to resolve the issue of unpaid dues owed by sugar mills, which he estimated at Rs 20 billion. “Farmers need immediate relief, and these payments should be made without further delay,” he stressed.

Khokhar also raised alarm over the cost of electricity for agricultural use, which he said had surged to nearly Rs 60 to 70 per unit. This, he pointed out, was higher than the rate offered to industries, which stands at Rs 48 per unit. “For the first time in our history, electricity for agriculture is more expensive than for industry,” he lamented, urging the government to restore farmers’ confidence by addressing these disparities.

Khokhar proposed a national dialogue on agriculture, inviting stakeholders from across the political spectrum to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the sector’s pressing issues. He warned that if left unaddressed, the agriculture sector could face negative growth in the coming year, citing the 6.5pc growth achieved last year as a contrast to current trends.

Khokhar welcomed the initiative to cultivate 1.5 million acres of barren land, hinting that countries like China have seen collaborations in agriculture. “Food security is becoming a critical issue, and transforming barren land into fertile fields is crucial for our future,” he added.

In response to a question, Khokhar highlighted the depletion of organic matter in Pakistani soil, calling for urgent measures to restore soil health and ensure sustainable farming practices.