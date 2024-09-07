BISP to abolish franchise system

The authorities have decided to abolish the franchise system of the BISP after disclosure of massive corruption.

According to media reports, after corruption complaints Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid has decided to abolish the franchise system to distribute monetary support to poor and needy people.

Sources said that the BISP has inked agreements with six banks for distribution of monetary assistance among beneficiaries. “The monetary support money will be distributed with the online wallet account,” according to sources. “Under the new arrangement the BISP card holders’ remuneration will be transferred to the bank account,” sources said.

Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid during her secret visits of franchise centres was acquainted with complaints of the women card holders of the BISP. The women members of the social safety net had complained about corruption.