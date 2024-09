SHC issues notices to govt, Nepra over capacity payments

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday issued notices to the federal government NEPRA, federal secretary energy, K-Electric and others over capacity charges payment to the IPPs. A petition filed in the high court pleaded that the Supreme Court had ordered forensic audit of the independent power producers (IPPs). Instead of compliance of the order of the apex court capacity charges payments being made, petitioner’s counsel said. Petitioner seeks court order for suspension of the capacity payments until the forensic audit being conducted. Capacity payment refers to the payment made monthly by consumers to the power-producing companies to maintain its capacity to generate electricity, ensuring that additional demand can be met.