Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.261,500

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.261,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.263,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,714 to Rs. 224,194 from Rs. 225,908 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.205,511 from Rs. 207,083, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,443.41. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,497 from $2,518, the Association reported.