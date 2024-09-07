Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, September 08, 2024


De Bruyne scores twice as Belgium beat Israel in Nations League

AFP

Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Belgium opened their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Israel behind closed doors in Debrecen in Hungary. The victory left Belgium tied atop Group 2 in the top-tier League A with Italy who beat France by the same score. The match, a Belgian home fixture, was moved after the city of Brussels deemed it “impossible to organise this very high-risk match” in the city due to tensions linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Other Belgian cities also refused to host the match. De Bruyne gave Belgium a 21st minute lead. Jeremy Doku broke down the left and pulled the ball back to his unmarked Manchester City club-mate.

Submit a Comment