De Bruyne scores twice as Belgium beat Israel in Nations League

Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Belgium opened their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Israel behind closed doors in Debrecen in Hungary. The victory left Belgium tied atop Group 2 in the top-tier League A with Italy who beat France by the same score. The match, a Belgian home fixture, was moved after the city of Brussels deemed it “impossible to organise this very high-risk match” in the city due to tensions linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Other Belgian cities also refused to host the match. De Bruyne gave Belgium a 21st minute lead. Jeremy Doku broke down the left and pulled the ball back to his unmarked Manchester City club-mate.