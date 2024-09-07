I would have been selling biryani if I was not in acting: Fahad Mustafa

Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has said if he had not joined the showbiz industry, he would have been running a biryani shop.

Mustafa is widely considered among the most successful actors of the country as he has worked fabulously in many dramas and movies of the country.

He has also proved his mettle as a successful producer in the country giving some major hits.

One video has been doing the rounds on internet in which the host asked him about his profession in case he was not an actor.

Mustafa said he would have opened a biryani shop if he was not in the showbiz industry.

He said, “I would have opened a biryani shop if I had not started my acting journey.”

The ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ star added his father also took him to his friend one day who was involved in this business.