Iman Bhatti and Younas Chowdhry becomes second Pakistani couple to summit Kosergang

Iman Aziz Bhatti, the granddaughter of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and her husband Younas Chowdhry have successfully summited Kosergang Peak at 6,040 meters in Shigar, Gilgit Baltistan.

Imam is an artist, curator and educator while Chowdhry is an educationist.

They are the second Pakistani couple to summit the peak.

Narrating the reason behind choosing Kosergang Peak, they said that it is a “good peak for beginners to get experience and training for high altitude mountains; route is strenuous and steel throughout, with some rocky sections and 800m of ice on the route to the summit”.

The expedition was organised by the Chogori International Mountaineering Institute.

Their future inspirations include encouraging more local climbers to enter the field.