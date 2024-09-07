Internet goes into overdrive with sight of Mahira and Fawad in wedding attire

Though it is possibly a clip for an advertisement, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan once again conquer hearts of fans with combined walk in bridal costumes. A latest video showing the two in bridal attire has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans eagerly speculating about their latest collaboration. In the viral clip, Mahira is seen walking down the aisle as a bride, while Fawad stands by her side as the groom. The video quickly sparked excitement and rumours, with many fans commenting, ‘thought it is a real-wedding’. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement online. One commented, “Omg, my first thought was ‘ARE THEY GETTING MARRIED?’ Leaving logic behind.” Another added, “UFF Mahira and Fawad are true icons and superstars of Pakistan. I cannot wait to see them in JBHSSL and Neelofer.”