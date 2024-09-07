PTI hopes legal relief for Imran after SC ruling

Barrister-Gohar-KhanPTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar has said that as per the apex court’s ruling regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, the Toshakhana 2.0, along with the Al-Qadir trust case against the party’s founding leader Imran Khan has been effectively dismissed. Speaking to the media following the NAB case verdict, Barrister Gohar said, “The Toshakhana 2 case has practically ended. The Al-Qadir Trust case should also be considered finished.” He explained that under the new law, cabinet decisions are exempt from prosecution. “The prosecution has itself admitted that Imran Khan did not gain any personal benefit from the case”. “According to the Supreme Court ruling, both cases are now over,” he added. The PTI chairman revealed that the PTI delegation had met with the government’s team. “We met with Rana Sanaullah and Hanif Abbasi, along with Asad Qaiser”. “We suggested to the government that the military leadership should brief Parliament on the Balochistan issue.” Gohar called for a discussion in Parliament on the Balochistan matter, saying, “There is no personal enmity. If someone has done wrong, it should be dealt with according to the law.” He also announced a public rally on September 8, focusing on issues of inflation, unemployment, enforced disappearances, lawlessness, and Imran Khan’s release. Meanwhile, Imran Khan threatened a NAB investigator during a Toshakhana case hearing, warning of legal action upon his release from custody. During a court proceeding held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran approached the NAB investigation officer, Mohsin Haroon, and issued a stern warning. “Because of the cases you’ve made, my wife is in jail. Once I’m out, I won’t spare you or the NAB chairman,” Imran told Mohsin Haroon, adding that he would take them both to court as soon as he is freed. Moreover, Imran claimed that he is being intimidated through the trial of former intelligence officer General Faiz Hameed. The PTI leader also commented on press conference from the military’s media, saying: “If they are becoming apolitical now, they are doing the country a great service. But if they claim to have been neutral all along, that’s a blatant lie,” Imran said. Imran also addressed internal party dynamics, defending PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who has faced criticism from some within the party.