Terror attack in Mohmand foiled, four terrorists killed

Security forces in Mohmand district successfully foiled a terrorist attack, killing four terrorists. According to sources, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Civil Administration Colony. Security forces engaged the terrorists, resulting in their elimination.

Sources further indicate that a clearance operation is currently underway in the area.

Separately, unidentified armed men kidnapped a policeman while returning to his home in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sakhi Zaman, deputed at Baka Khel police station, was kidnapped by the armed men from Circular Road.

The police said, cop was kidnapped en route to his home after ending the duty. The hunt to recover the policeman has begun.

Meanwhile, at least one police constable embraced martyrdom and another sustained injury in a shooting incident near Sethi Mosque in Sikandarabad, Abbottabad.

According to the police spokesperson, Constable Shahzaib, aged 28, was killed, and Constable Ehtisham, aged 21, was injured during the attack late at night.

The martyred officer’s body was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex for postmortem, while the injured officer was referred to the hospital for medical treatment. District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad visited the hospital to assess the situation and check on the injured officer’s condition.