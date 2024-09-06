Ombudsman helps complainant get marriage grant

Ehtisham-ul-Haq, a resident of Abbottabad on Friday successfully received a long-pending marriage grant from the Federal Benevolent Fund in Islamabad through the efforts of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi..

The delay in disbursement led Ehtisham-ul-Haq to lodge a formal complaint with the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad.

Following this, swift action was taken by the office, with notices being issued to the responsible officials. After thorough investigation, the Federal Ombudsman ruled in favor of the complainant, leading to the immediate release of Rs. 50,000 under the marriage grant. Ehtisham-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and the Regional Ombudsman Office Advisor-in-Charge Rasheed Ahmed for their timely intervention and resolution of his case.