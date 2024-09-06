US Embassy team visits AIOU to expand English program

A team from the U.S. Embassy’s Regional English Language Office (RELO), part of the Public Diplomacy Section, visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to discuss expanding the scope of English language education.

During a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the focus was on extending the English Access Program to underdeveloped areas of Pakistan.

Dr. Nasir praised the program and expressed the university’s commitment to promoting education in remote regions, utilizing all available resources.

The delegation, consisting of Dr. Gerald Frank, Country Director Syed Rashid Hussain and Dua Mujeeb, attended a briefing session chaired by Dr. Nasir, where Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, Chairman of the English Department, provided detailed insights into the department’s services, especially the English Access Program.

Faculty members, including Dr. Munir Khan, Dr. Saira Maqbool, Dr. Rashida, and Dr. Ubaidullah, along with focal person Dr. Amjad Khan, also participated.

Dr. Gerald acknowledged the success of AIOU’s collaboration, surpassing that of any other institution, and expressed a desire to further expand the project. The RELO team also visited the English Department and appreciated the successful implementation of the English Access Program in areas such as Attock, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, thanking the department for its efforts. app