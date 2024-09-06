Ahsan Iqbal honors Sept 6 Martyrs, stresses political maturity

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to the martyrs of September 6 and emphasized the need for politicians to respect national institutions and work towards political stability. Talking to a private news channel, the Federal minister highlighted the importance of political maturity in today’s times, stressing that the country cannot afford to be divided on petty issues. “We need to come together as a nation and focus on the real challenges facing us, such as economic growth, education, and healthcare,” he said. Ahsan Iqbal urged politicians to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal, emphasizing that the nation’s progress is paramount. The Federal Minister also lauded the armed forces’ role in maintaining peace and stability in the country, saying, “Their dedication and professionalism are a source of pride for the nation.” Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the armed forces and providing them with the resources they need to continue defending the country effectively. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces and will continue to work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan,” he said. Responding to a query, Ahsan Iqbal stated that no dialogue would be held with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) until its founder, Imran Khan, apologizes for the events of May 9. He asserted that the PTI’s actions were a blatant attempt to divide the nation, which would never be compromised at any cost.