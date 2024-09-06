Nationwide events reflect national spirit on Defence Day

The nation observed Defense and Martyrs’ Day with great fervor and enthusiasm, as events were held across the country to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and martyrs.

In Lahore, a ceremony was held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, where Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said, “This day symbolizes the nation’s patriotism and bravery.” Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, added, “This is a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our armed forces.”

Similar events were held in other cities, where notable figures expressed their love and loyalty to the homeland. Former Senator, Captain (R) Khalid Shaheen Butt, remarked, “September 6th is a testament to the courage and resolve of our military.”

The day’s events reflected the national spirit, with messages of support pouring in from various dignitaries. Director of Pakistan Domestic Cricket Board, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, said, “This is the day to honor the valor of our youth.”

Commissioner Lahore, Zaid bin Maqsood, saluted the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. Additional Secretary Irrigation Punjab, Muhammad Asghar Joya, noted, “Our martyrs’ sacrifices are the guarantee of national security, and they will always be remembered.”

Secretary Local Government Punjab, Mian Shakeel Ahmed, said, “Defense Day tells the timeless tale of patriotism, courage, and resolve.” DG Walled City, Kamran Lashari, added, “Our martyrs sacrificed their lives for the country, giving us a secure Pakistan; we are forever grateful.”

The day’s events demonstrated nationwide solidarity, with messages of support coming in from all corners of the country. Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, said, “Our martyrs are the true heroes of the nation, who stood firm on every front to defend the homeland.”

DG Punjab Land Record Authority remarked, “On this day, we must unite in the service of our country.” DG NAB Lahore stated, “September 6th is the day that ensures the survival of our national sovereignty.”

The nation came together to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and martyrs, reflecting the national spirit and resolve.