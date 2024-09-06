UMT celebrates Defence Day with great zeal

University of Management and Technology (UMT) commemorated Defence Day with a solemn ceremony, highlighting the valor and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces. The event held at UMT Johar Town campus. The ceremony commenced with a flag hoisting followed by the national anthem where attendees paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Arm Forces.

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad paid tribute to the heroes of the 1965 war, emphasizing the remarkable services of Pakistan’s armed forces. He said that our military is facing hostile elements with valor and courage. We must acknowledge the critical role of armed forces in safeguarding national security.

President UMT Ibrahim Murad expressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. He called upon the nation to unite in contributing to the prosperity and welfare of Pakistan. We all must come together to advance the nation’s well-being and ensure a bright future for our country; he added.

Ibrahim Murad urged the youth to step forward and take on leadership roles because the future of our country rests in the hands of our youth. They must take charge and drive our nation toward prospering Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the nation’s safety and security, echoing a heartfelt plea for divine protection over Pakistan. May Allah keep this sacred land in His protection and faith. Long live Pakistan; Murad shared.

UMT remains committed to honoring and celebrating the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, and continues to foster a spirit of national pride and unity among its students and staff.