Lahore’s Parcha Registry law in shambles

The Board of Revenue Punjab’s “Parcha Registry Law”, meant to safeguard property rights, and has become nothing more than a paper tiger in Lahore. Despite its clear legal framework, the law is hardly being implemented, leaving the citizens at the mercy of an inefficient district administration and a corrupt system. The blame lies largely with the Lahore Deputy Commissioner’s inattention and the alleged negligence of Assistant Commissioners, who have failed to ensure its enforcement.

Under the “Parcha Registry Law”, the public pays for property transfers, but the process is often manipulated. Instead of receiving a certified copy of their registry, citizens are trapped in a cycle of delays, forced to pay bribes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to get their transfers registered. The Patwari, Qanoongo, and Revenue Officers-who are supposed to ensure the completion of these transfers-turn a blind eye until they are paid off. The result? A system rife with double-charging, corruption, and exploitation of Lahore’s residents.

The problem runs deeper. For the past three years, the reports generated by registry branches have been incomplete, with much of the data either fabricated or false. Even the head HRC branch, responsible for preparing the crucial Parcha Registry Report, is merely passing off fake figures, further eroding the integrity of the process. Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue receives these bogus reports, rubber-stamped by his office as if everything is in order.

But the rot doesn’t stop here. Sources reveal that the anti-corruption mechanisms meant to curb these practices are equally compromised. Many of the officials within the Anti-Corruption Department in Lahore are, in fact, receiving bribes from the very Patwaris they are tasked with investigating. This monthly payoff allows the cycle of corruption to persist unchecked, leaving citizens frustrated and powerless.

While the Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers are busy posing for pictures and touting their efforts in other areas-be it organizing Sunday markets, planting trees, or managing anti-dengue campaigns-core responsibilities are being ignored. When questioned, they are quick to offer excuses, completely dismissing the importance of enforcing the Parcha Registry Law.

The solution, as proposed previously, is clear: counters must be set up outside the offices of the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners to provide property owners with direct access to their registered documents. This would eliminate the need for citizens to visit Patwar Khanas, where corruption festers unchecked.

It’s time for the government to take this issue seriously. If real steps are not taken, the people of Lahore will continue to suffer under a system that strips them of their rights while officials continue to boast about their superficial achievements. The Anti-Corruption Department, particularly DG Sohail Zafar Chattha, must act decisively to root out this corruption. Only then can the promises of public service and transparency be realized.