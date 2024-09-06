Heirs of Karsaz accident victims pardon suspect

Heirs of the Karsaz road accident victims on Friday pardoned the suspect, saying they had no objection to granting them bail in the case as the mishap was not intentional.

“Matters have been settled between us and we have pardoned the suspect. We have forgiven for Allah’s sake, who’s the most kind and most merciful,” read the affidavit submitted in the court during hearing of the suspect’s plea seeking bail. The heirs said they had no objection to granting bail to the suspect as the accident that happened was not a deliberate murder attempt.

“We have given this no-objection certificate without any pressure and what we have said in the affidavit is absolutely correct,” the affidavit read.

On the suspect’s plea, the no objection certificates were presented in court by inheritors of the victims – Imran Arif’s son Usama Arif, wife and a daughter.

The additional district and sessions judge east has granted the suspect bail against Rs100,000 worth of surety bond.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Danish Iqbal, the husband of the accused, as well in exchange for Rs50,000 bond.

The deceased Imran’s widow, daughter and son appeared in person as an affidavit pardoning the suspect was presented in the court on their behalf. The complainant Imtiaz Arif, Imran’s brother, and injured persons’ lawyer were also present on this occasion.

The lawyer of the persons wounded in the accident apprised the judge that the dispute between the injured and defendants was also settled.

The suspect’s lawyer, while presenting his arguments, said the suspect was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment since August 2005. On the question about her driving on a UK license, the counsel affirmed she held the UK driving license which was valid in Pakistan for six months. The lawyer also apprised the court that the deceased’s heirs had pardoned the suspect for God’s sake.

Meanwhile, the complainant’s lawyer submitted the NOCs to the court.