Gang arrested for raping women on pretext of job

A professional gang involved in luring women with the promise of good jobs and then sexually assaulting them has been arrested by the Lahore police.

The authorities successfully recovered a woman and her nine-month-old daughter who had fallen victim to this gang’s deceptive tactics.

According to the police, the gang, led by individuals, including Ayesha alias Iqra, Usman, and Naeem, targeted a resident woman from Kahna. They convinced her to travel to Murree under the pretence of securing an attractive job opportunity. Upon arrival, the gang held the woman’s baby daughter hostage and sexually exploited the mother.

The victim’s husband, alarmed by their sudden disappearance, had registered a case of abduction at the Kahna police station. SSP (Investigation) Dr Anush Masood said that following an intense investigation, police were able to locate and rescue the woman and her child, leading to the arrest of the three suspects, including a woman, involved in the crime. “The suspects took the 20-year-old woman along with her daughter to Murree on the pretence of an attractive job,” she disclosed. The SSP revealed that the arrested individuals have confessed to committing similar crimes against other women seeking employment. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities determined to uncover the full extent of the gang’s criminal activities and bring all those involved to justice.