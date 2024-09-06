ICT admin identifies 129 potential dengue hotspots

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Friday chaired the weekly meeting to review the city’s ongoing anti-dengue operations and the district administration’s efforts for its control with rising cases in the city.

The spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration said the meeting involved updates from all Assistant Commissioners about their progress in the campaign. During the meeting, it was reported that 12 new dengue patients were identified in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Islamabad to 85 from January 1 to September 5. A worrying statistic shared was the discovery of 419 dengue-positive larvae found across various locations within the last week.

Meanwhile, between August 29 and September 4, 129 potential dengue hotspots were identified in Islamabad. The meeting also included a comparative analysis of dengue cases with other cities in the country.

In response to the rising cases, the DC Islamabad stressed the importance of enforcing anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Strict action was taken on several violations. In an action, AC Pothohar sealed four junkyards and a factory where dengue larvae were found. Additionally, four people were arrested for breaking anti-dengue protocols.

Further action was also taken against the management of Jammu and Kashmir Society, where consistent breaches of dengue prevention measures were reported. The management committee had been warned previously, but violations continued, leading to the arrest of its staff.