PM visits Ch Nisar to condole his sister’s demise

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of former federal minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan to condole the death of his sister.

Expressing his deep grief, the prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss,

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to condole the death of his mother.

The prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release. “The grief of the passing of a great blessing like mother, stays with the bereaved person forever,” the prime minister remarked. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.