2.2bn trees planted in four years under green Pakistan initiative

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has achieved 67 percent of its target over four years by planting 2.2 billion trees across the country. The project titled Up-scaling Green Pakistan Program (UGPP) was launched in 2019 with a goal of planting 3.29 billion trees by 2028. In the first four years, 2.2 billion trees have been planted, accounting for 67 percent of the overall target. According to independent consortium reports, the project has seen a success rate of 75 to 95 percent, as stated in a document submitted to the National Assembly (NA) on Friday. The project’s annual achievements include 396 million trees planted in 2019, 492 million in 2020, 595 million in 2021, 766 million in 2022, and 232 million trees in 2023. The initiative covers Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to documents available with Daily Times.