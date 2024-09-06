Pakistan desires peaceful ties with all neighbours, says COAS on D-Day

On the 59th Defence Day of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir delivered a powerful message, paying tribute to the martyrs and reaffirming the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

Defence Day, observed annually on September 6, marks the victory of the Pakistani military during the 1965 war against India, a day of national pride and remembrance.

General Munir stated that the September 6 holds a “prominent position” in both national and military history. He lauded the spirit of national unity and solidarity displayed by the Pakistani people and armed forces during the war, which thwarted the enemy’s ambitions and protected the homeland.

The COAS emphasized that this same spirit of unity continues to drive the Pakistan Army in its defence of the nation’s borders.

In his message, General Munir paid homage to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the country. “We salute the brave officers and men of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” he said, highlighting the Pakistan Army’s commitment to ensuring the sanctity and protection of martyrs and their families. “Our martyrs are our top priority, and we will continue to safeguard their honour.”

The army chief reiterated that the motto of the Pakistan Army — “Faith, Piety, and Jihad” — remains its greatest strength, enabling the military to counter any threats from enemies. He praised the unmatched bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, not just in conventional warfare but also in countering the scourge of terrorism.

General Munir spoke about the ongoing fight against terrorism, noting that Pakistan’s forces have achieved remarkable success in controlling the threat, which has no parallel globally. “The army of any other country has not been able to achieve the success with which our forces have contained the menace of terrorism,” he stated, adding that thanks to the efforts of the security forces and law enforcement agencies, today Pakistan stands safe from instability.

However, the COAS also highlighted new and emerging challenges such as “digital terrorism” and the so-called 5th-generation warfare. He warned that these forms of terrorism, driven by the collaboration of foreign and anti-national elements, are more dangerous and complex than traditional terrorism. He assured the nation that the armed forces are actively combating these threats while remaining committed to national unity and peace.

The army chief further remarked that no one could weaken the resolve for a peaceful and secure Pakistan. He also reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, stressing that “cordial relations” are essential for regional stability. Despite Pakistan’s aspiration for peace, General Munir assured the nation that the armed forces remain vigilant and ready and alert to respond to any aggression.

General Munir also addressed the ongoing Kashmir conflict, calling for the peaceful resolution of the issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He praised the resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian aggression, stating that their “determination and courage” continue to inspire Pakistan’s commitment to their cause.

In addition to highlighting the Kashmir issue, General Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the Palestinian people. He condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza, describing it as a “black mark on the global conscience,” and vowed that Pakistan will continue raising its voice on international platforms in favor of the Palestinians.

In closing, the COAS urged the nation to renew its commitment to unity and solidarity, emphasizing that Pakistan’s strength lies in its national cohesion. “While remaining committed to the security, development and prosperity of our beloved country, we must renew the promise that we will remain united,” he asserted. “Let us forget our differences and show exemplary unity and harmony.”

General Asim Munir maintained, “As long as we remain united, no power in the world can harm Pakistan.”