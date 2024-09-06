10 tech middle schools to be established in Punjab

Under the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education District Office Lahore, an event was organized at Gaddafi Stadiums’ e-Library in celebration of International Literacy Day.

The Director General of Literacy and Non-Formal Education, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, participated as the chief guest. Students and teachers from various non-formal schools in Lahore also attended the event. The program’s aim was to promote peace through education and highlight the importance of learning in multiple languages.

Dr. Khurram Shahzad mentioned that, under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Literacy Department is launching a “Middle Tech Program,” which will combine middle school education with technical skills training. These skills will help students secure employment after completing their education. Initially, 10 Middle Tech Schools will be established, and based on their success, the initiative will be expanded throughout Punjab. He further stated that the literacy rate in Pakistan stands between 60% and 63%, and millions of children remain deprived of basic education due to economic circumstances.