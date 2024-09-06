RUDA celebrates Defence Day with honour, gratitude

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) today commemorated Defence Day with a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The day is observed annually on September 6th, in remembrance of the 1965 Indo-Pak War, when Pakistan’s military forces bravely defended the nation against an Indian attack. To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held at its headquarters in Lahore. Special tribute was offered to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces and prayers for peace, prosperity, and the strength of Pakistan. The event was attended by RUDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brig. (R) Mansoor Janjua, and senior officials of the organization.

In a heartfelt address, RUDA CEO Imran Amin and COO Brig (R) Mansoor Janjua along with other officials paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country. They emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring their sacrifices, stating that Defence and Martyrs’ Day is a monumental chapter in Pakistan’s history. They further added, “The sacrifices of our martyrs continue to inspire us to defend our nation with unwavering resolve.”

RUDA CEO Imran Amin also announced a significant initiative to support the families of martyrs. RUDA will introduce 1% quota for the families of martyrs, which will be approved by the board before its formal announcement. This step aims to provide tangible support and opportunities to those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty, he said.