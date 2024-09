The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has revealed that 1.3% of the Pakistani population has left the country over the past five years. This disclosure came during a Senate session’s question hour, where the ministry presented a report highlighting the emigration trends. According to the report, between 2019 and August 2024, a total of 3.275 million Pakistanis have been sent abroad. The ministry explained that Pakistani citizens are sent overseas in response to the demands of host countries.