PSX stays bullish

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 34.38 points on Friday, showing a slight positive change of 0.04 percent, closing at 78,897.73 points against 78,863.34 points on the last working day.

A total of 743,072,057 shares were traded during the day as compared to 770,518,958 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.900 billion against Rs 14.287 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 185 of them recorded gains and 201 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 58 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 133,252,011 shares at Rs 1.42 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 80,985,708 shares at Rs.6.14 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 46,705,713 shares at Rs.9.52 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 98.21 per share price, closing at Rs 1,080.33, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs 82.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 6,997.50. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 200.00 per share closing at Rs 17,300.00 followed by First Imrooz Modaraba with Rs 17.22 decline to close at Rs 155.78.