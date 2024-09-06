Shahrukh Khan highest taxpayer among Indian celebrities in 2024

Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list of the 10 highest tax-paying Indian celebrities in 2024. In the 2024 financial year, Shah Rukh contributed a staggering £8.3 million, which placed him at the top spot.

This was after a successful year for Shah Rukh at the box office, releasing three blockbuster movies that performed very well.

‘Pathaan’, Dunki and Jawan’amassed a total of £180 million in box office sales and marked his comeback in 2023. Alongside this, his brand endorsements and large-scale business ventures placed him firmly at the top of this list. The list also included the biggest names in Indian entertainment and sport.

Following Shah Rukh in second place was Thalapathy Vijay, a Tamil actor hugely popular in the South Indian film industry.

He ranked second with £7.4 million in taxes after a string of successful films and endorsements.

According to Fortune India, Salman Khan was in third place despite no film release in 2024.

Although his 2023 box office performance was lukewarm, he remains consistent on this list thanks to brand endorsements, film ventures, and television stints. Salman is currently filming Sikandar, which is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan remained a staple of Bollywood cinema, placing fourth on the list and contributing £6.4 million in taxes.

This was after the release of his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, which earned a staggering £90 million at the box office.

Other significant contributors in the Bollywood space included Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

One notable name missing from the list was Akshay Kumar, who usually tends to be one of the highest Indian celebrity taxpayers. In 2022, the Income Tax Department awarded him the Samman Patra for being the highest taxpayer in Bollywood. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Varma. This is set to be a fast-paced action thriller, which Shah Rukh has been involved in every aspect of and called his passion project.