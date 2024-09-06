Malala makes producer debut with ‘Last of the Sea Women’

Nobel Peace Prize Winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai made her Hollywood film producer debut with the trailer for Apple TV’s “Last of the Sea Women.”

The documentary, created by director Sue Kim and A24, tells the story of Korean women, known as “haenyeo” divers, who swim to the ocean floor without oxygen to collect seafood.

‘Last of the Sea Women’ follows their battle against oceanic threats while continuing to work in imminent danger.

“Haenyeo are guardians of the sea and we have protected the ocean for hundreds of years,” one of the divers says in the trailer’s narration.

Malala Yousafzai is producing the documentary through her own production banner Extracurricular Productions.

Sue Kim, Erika Kennair, Nicole Stott, Emily Osborne and Harry Go are also producing while Marissa Torres Ericson is executive producing ‘The Last of the Sea Women.’

The show is set to be premiered on September 8 before its global debut on Apple TV+ on October 11.

It is worth mentioning that Malala Yousafzai made her Hollywood acting debut in season 2 of “We Are Lady Parts.”

The show launched on Peacock in the US and on Channel 4 in the UK on May 30, saw Yousafzai in a cameo role.

The viral first glimpse of season 2 featured the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in a fringed western wear.

Later, Yousafzai served as an executive producer for the Oscar-shortlisted film “Stranger at the Gate,” which portrayed a PTSD-afflicted Islamophobic veteran of the US Marines.