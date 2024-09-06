Vaani sings praises for Fawad Khan

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who is reportedly all set to star opposite Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, in his much-anticipated Bollywood comeback, called the latter a ‘phenomenal actor’, singing praises for him. During her recent conversation on a radio show, Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor was quizzed about Fawad Khan, whom she is expected to share the screen with, in the coming months, when the actor admitted that she is among the millions of fans of the Pakistani heartthrob. Without giving away much about their maiden collaboration, the ‘Khel Khel Mein’ actor said, “I love his work. I’ve seen a couple of his shows on streaming platforms, back in the days, on OTT and I love him.” Kapoor continued, “I think the audiences here in India have loved him for the artist that he is, the craft that he possesses, and the fact that he’s supremely talented as an artist. I see an artist as an individual, for the work that they do. I admire that and I try to look at it in a way, barring all these xyz factors attached to anybody.”