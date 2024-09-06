PM lauds army for maintaining regional balance of power

Addressing the concluding session of the Army War Game in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the pivotal role of the armed forces in maintaining strategic stability in the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The premier was comprehensively briefed on the recently concluded wargame and operational readiness of the Pakistan Army across the full spectrum of threat, as per the military’s media wing. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and senior military officials were in attendance. PM Shehbaz expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army, acknowledging the pivotal role of our armed forces in preserving the delicate balance of power essential for peace in nuclearised South Asia. He commended the innovative employment concepts and structural reforms aimed at enhancing the deterrence regime which will ensure the imposition of retributive cost on any adversary in the event of aggression. Separately, in his message on Defence and Martyrs Day, PM Shehbaz said that on September 6, Pakistan commemorates a pivotal moment in its history, honoring the unwavering courage and ultimate sacrifices of its brave armed forces, who repelled India’s aggression in 1965.

He said the September 6 marks a significant day in the history of Pakistan. “Every year on this day, the Pakistani nation observes Defence & Martyrs Day in a befitting manner. Together we pay rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of our Armed Forces who fearlessly fought, and defeated India that attacked our motherland across the international border on 6 September 1965,” he added. Despite their numerical advantage, the prime minister said the enemy designs were thwarted by the valiant Armed Forces and were handed an unforgettable defeat, on all fronts. He stressed that the government believes in dialogue over conflict and in cooperation over confrontation. “Our aim is to create an environment where all nations can prosper, and address issues like poverty, health, and education.” “Unfortunately, he said non-resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is hampering the pace of positive development in the region. Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition that needs immediate settlement as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and according to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions through an impartial plebiscite. At the same time, roots of terrorism stemming from our neighbors need to be curbed in our common interest.”