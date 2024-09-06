Sindh govt justifies purchase of luxury vehicles for ACs amid backlash

The Sindh government has issued a clarification on its decision to purchase luxury vehicles for assistant commissioners, stating the issue has been “taken out of context.”

A government spokesperson on Thursday explained that recent media reports questioning the Rs2 billion allocation for new double-cabin vehicles lacked proper context and misrepresented the need for such a purchase.

“Assistant commissioners are the backbone of provincial administration,” the statement read. They are responsible for a range of duties, including maintaining law and order, flood management, inspections, and electoral work, it added.

The spokesperson pointed out that the last vehicle purchase for assistant commissioners was over a decade ago, with the current fleet “beyond its operational life.” Some vehicles date back to 2005, forcing officers to use private cars or rented vehicles for official duties.

The government argued that purchasing new vehicles would reduce the significant maintenance costs currently being spent on outdated vehicles. “These are not luxury cars but operational vehicles,” the statement emphasised, noting that the procurement will be made cost-effectively.

The statement also reassured that Sindh remains committed to addressing the needs of flood victims, but administrative efficiency must not be compromised. It added that neighbouring provinces have similarly equipped their officials to ensure effective public service.

“This decision is a necessary and justified step to enhance the administrative capabilities of our officers, ensuring they can serve the public effectively,” the statement concluded.

The Sindh government’s decision to purchase 138 luxury double-cabin vehicles has sparked controversy, with a resolution against the move submitted to the Sindh Assembly by PTI member Sarbuland Khan.

According to the resolution, the Sindh government has approved a substantial sum of Rs2 billion for the procurement of 138 new double-cabin 4×4 vehicles for assistant commissioners. Sarbuland Khan criticised the move, stating, “At a time when the government should focus on reducing ‘royal’ expenditures, such a decision is highly inappropriate.”

The resolution highlights the stark contrast between this purchase and the dire situation in Sindh, where citizens lack access to basic services such as healthcare and education. “Increasing lavish expenditures when people are deprived of essential services is an insult to the public,” Khan said.

The resolution also pointed out the ongoing flood crisis in Sindh, where heavy rains have displaced hundreds of families and destroyed crops. “In these circumstances, allocating funds for luxury vehicles instead of projects for the welfare of flood victims is a decision against the people,” the resolution argued.

It called for an immediate halt to the purchase and for the funds to be redirected towards flood relief efforts.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the purchase earlier this week, despite financial constraints and the provincial government’s austerity claims. A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s House, Rasheed Channa, defended the decision, explaining that the vehicles were essential for official duties, particularly in rural areas, and were last procured 12 years ago.

Sources further indicated that even more expensive vehicles would soon be purchased for deputy commissioners.