Pakistan’s foreign reserves recorded at $ 14.74bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood US$14,739.9 million as of August 30, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,436.8 million. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $33 million to $9,436.8 million during the week ended on August 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $5,303.1 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 23, 2024, were $14,776.3 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,403.4 million while $5,372.9 million were held by commercial banks.