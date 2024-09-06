Pakistan Hockey gets PTCL Group boost

Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) partnered up with the Pakistan Hockey team, as they gear up for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. As the national telecom carrier, PTCL Group is dedicated to celebrating and enhancing the vibrant legacy of Pakistan hockey. This partnership aims to elevate the sport, bolster national pride, and showcase Pakistan’s continued excellence on the global stage.

Hockey, a sport deeply cherished in Pakistan has faced various challenges in recent years. In light of this, PTCL Group is determined to revitalise hockey’s prominent place in the hearts and minds of the nation.

The campaign aims to create history again by building on the momentum of PTCL Group’s successful campaign for Arshad Nadeem ahead of the Paris Olympics. Under this partnership, PTCL Group will focus on creating awareness, and fostering a renewed love and backing for the sport among Pakistanis. The Group strongly believes that Pakistani players and athletes can dominate any sport at any stage if they have the support and confidence of their people.