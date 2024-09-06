Gunman, 14, kills four in US school shooting

A 14-year-old gunman killed at least four people, including two students, and wounded nine more when he opened fire at a high school in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday, law enforcement said. The shooter — also a student at the school — was taken into custody. He will be charged with murder and tried as an adult, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Two teachers were also among the dead. After the latest chapter in America’s gun violence crisis — nearly 400 mass shootings this year alone, by one tally — people gathered at a sports field outside Apalachee High School, some forming a circle with their arms linked. “Our school resource officer engaged him,” county sheriff Jud Smith told reporters, referring to law enforcement officers employed to work at US schools. “The shooter quickly realized that if he did not give up that it would end with an OIS — an officer-involved shooting. He gave up, got on the ground, and the deputy took him into custody.” Late Wednesday, the FBI revealed that the suspect had been brought to its attention more than a year ago for threats to commit a school shooting.