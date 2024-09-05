President visits family of martyred Captain

President Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit on Thursday to the family of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, who was recently martyred in Balochistan. During his visit, he expressed his profound condolences to the grieving family. He prayed for elevation of ranks of Captain Muhammad Ali in Jannah. He paid tribute to Captain Qureshi’s courage and dedication, recognising his invaluable contributions to the nation’s fight against terrorism.

President Zardari highlighted the significant sacrifices made by many young individuals in the battle against terrorism and noted that former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also a martyr in this war against terror. The president reassured the nation of unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, emphasising that efforts would continue till the threat was completely removed. He praised Captain Qureshi’s family for their patriotism and selflessness and affirmed that the sacrifices of martyrs and their families would always be remembered.