Govt ‘decides’ to monitor export of edible items

The government of Pakistan has decided to monitor the export of edible items, including food and beverages, sources said on Thursday. The Ministry of Commerce has proposed a new strategy to regulate the export of essential food items such as fruits, meat, poultry, sugar, and rice. The move came at a time when the government aims to curb inflation and ensure the availability of essential items at affordable prices. The ministry has also proposed to take strict action against those who export items that are in short supply, leading to price hikes. Additionally, the government plans to facilitate the import of essential items that are in short supply and take measures to prevent smuggling. Sources revealed that the ministry has also suggested increasing security at borders to prevent the illegal trade of edible items. The government will also ensure that exporters bring back their foreign exchange earnings to Pakistan to prevent capital flight. All these measures will be presented to the cabinet for approval, sources said. It important to note here that the United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).