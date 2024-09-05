SCCI seeks easier Pak-US business visas

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq on Thursday called for simplifying business visa process, exchange of trade delegations and organizing a single country exhibition to enhance Pak-US trade volume.

He was speaking to members, traders and manufacturers from the furniture cluster during the visit of Shante Moore, U.S Consul General here at the chamber house.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, Furniture Association Chairman Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, former presidents Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Shahid Ahmad, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Afshan Khan, executive member Qurat Ul Ain, business community attached with furniture cluster.

Shante Moore in his remarks said his country gave much importance to strengthening economic and trade relations with Pakistan. The U.S diplomat said they are fully committed to cooperate for progress, prosperity and financial assistance of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Shante Moore mentioned a strong liaison being established between SCCI and US Consulate Peshawar, which has played a pivotal role in facilitating and assisting the business community.

At the meeting, Fuad Ishaq presented various points from the Furniture Association, mainly relating to exchange of trade delegations, conduct of furniture products exhibition in the U.S, visa facilitation, and reactivation of visa section in US Consulate Peshawar and recommendation letter of the relevant chamber.

The SCCI stressed on implementing of afore-mentioned points to further cement Pak-U.S economic cooperation and mutual trade, export as well as enhance demands of Pakistani manufacturing products in the U.S market.

Fuad Ishaq also mentioned hurdles in mutual trade and difficulties of the business community, stating that the cost of doing business has become very costly owing to increasing electricity and gas tariffs. The chamber president informed the meeting about business community concerns over imposition of 2 percent cess in export by KP government that has adversely affected export process from the province and asked to immediately withdraw it.

Fuad Ishaq urged the U.S Consul General to play a role in resolving trade, export related issues by taking up them with concerned departments/authorities of Pakistan.

Shante Moore expressed pleasure over the interest of the business community from furniture to display their products by organizing trade exhibitions in the U.S. The diplomat assured that an arrangement would be made to send a trade delegation from KP to the U.S. He also assured steps would be taken to remove hurdles in issuance of business visas.

Shante Moore affirmed commitment to extend assistance to enhancing capacity building and training of SMEs, besides exchange of trade delegations and organizing joint exhibitions in the both countries. The U.S envoy said there are vast opportunities of cooperation and investment in KP? multiple sectors and called for efficient capitalizing all those potentials to economic prosperity and progress in the region.

Earlier, the association office bearers, former presidents and members of business community also addressed on the occasion and gave a number of proposals for strengthening Pak-US bilateral trade and economic relationship.