SBP injects Rs1.03t into market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs1,033.8 billion in the market on Thursday through Open Market Operation (OMO) reverse repo purchase.

According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on September 5, 2024 for 8-day tenor and accepted 14 quotes cumulatively amounting to Rs1,033.8 billion.

The central bank received 14 bids for 8-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs1,033.8 billion at the rate of return ranging between 19.56 to 19.62 percent. The central bank accepted all the 14 bids at 19.56 % rate of return.