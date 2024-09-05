Rupee gains 9 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 9 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.76. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 88 paisa to close at Rs 308.95 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.38 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs365.67.