RM Naeem’s profound insights illuminate the Alhamra Art Museum

The Alhamra Art Museum hosted a captivating session with acclaimed artist RM Naeem at the Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium.

This event, part of the “Artist Talks” series, serves as a platform for artistic exchange and has garnered significant attention.

The session, moderated by Sulat Ajmal, featured luminaries such as renowned artist and educator Salima Hashmi and Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed, resulting in an intellectually stimulating convergence of art and intellect.

Reflecting on his impressive four-decade career, RM Naeem eloquently shared his journey from Mirpur, Sindh, to the pinnacle of artistic mastery. He emphasized the power of observation in an artist, stating, “Art is the ever-changing definition of our time and that is its true beauty.” His words underscored the transformative nature of creativity, highlighting how art defines individuals and contributes to societal peace and progress.

Chairman Razi Ahmed further emphasized the museum’s unwavering commitment to fostering dialogue, describing the Alhamra Museum space as a democratic hub for learning during their monthly talks with eminent artists.

The Executive Director of Alhamra also expressed the vibrant nature of the Talk Session program, which serves as a dynamic platform for intellectual exchange and artistic dialogue, connecting renowned artists with the public.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A, where artists and art enthusiasts paid homage to Alhamra’s unwavering dedication to promoting cultural heritage and artistic growth. With over 70 participants from various disciplines, the event reaffirmed the significance of art in shaping individuals and society, cementing it as another triumph for Alhambra’s vision of artistic excellence.