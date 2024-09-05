Never speak ill of Pakistan: Ali Safina

Emerging star Ali Safina has said ‘Pakistan is our country and we must not speak ill of it,’ showing concern over a trend of criticising everyone or everything in society.

Appearing on a podcast, Ali Safina shared his love for Pakistan, saying he could not afford speaking bad of his country.

Replying to a question, “What will he never do in his life”, he answered, “I will never ever speak against Pakistan.

“Nowadays it has become a trend to talk against Pakistan, talk against establishment, politics, cricketers, artists, come on, give us a break, why everyone is judging others. We are deteriorating as humans. Why are our people against everything, like, we sent our spaceship in satellite, people are even taking against it, I will not do this thing.”

Ali Safina is a talented and good looking Pakistani model, host and actor.

He began his career through hosting at music channels. Ali has now successfully switched to the acting.

His notable dramas are Suno Chanda, Chupke Chupke Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Aik Thi Laila, Soteli Mamta, Kuch Ankahi, Manjali and Ishq Ibadat. He is married to Hira Tareen and they have an adorable daughter.