SI Global Signs Partnership with Global Tech Company ProDevice

KARACHI: SI Global Solutions, a leading Pakistani system integration and IT company, has signed a strategic agreement with the global tech firm, ProDevice, to become its exclusive partner in Pakistan. This partnership was formalized during a recent signing ceremony in Poland, where CEO of SI Global, Dr. Noman Said, and CEO of ProDevice Global, Tomasz Filipów, signed the partnership agreement.

Through this agreement, SI Global will introduce a diverse range of high-tech solutions to assist companies in strengthening their information security and data protection capabilities. This partnership is poised to bring cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan, enabling businesses to enhance cybersecurity practices in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Noman Said stated, “Hi-tech systems and hardware are equally important as software solutions for adopting modern technologies. The presence of a global leader like ProDevice in Pakistan will facilitate the transfer of advanced technologies into the country. This partnership will provide companies in Pakistan with access to innovative solutions for bolstering their information security, safeguarding valuable data, and ensuring customer protection.”

With SI Global’s recent success in spearheading the Karachi Safe City Project and being the only Pakistani consultant to provide local and international solutions in both system integration and cybersecurity, this partnership will further enhance its ability to offer comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. The collaboration with ProDevice allows SI Global to expand its service offerings in the data destruction and cybersecurity space, providing clients with cutting-edge tools to protect sensitive information from ever-growing cyber threats.

In light of the growing global demand for cybersecurity solutions, as projected by Gartner, Inc., with worldwide end-user spending estimated to reach $183.9 billion in 2024 and $212 billion in 2025, this partnership will position both companies to capitalize on this increasing market demand.

ProDevice is a fast-growing tech company with a global footprint in over 50 countries, including Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. It specializes in advanced technologies for data removal from various types of storage media, producing top-quality degaussers and shredders that meet stringent international standards and data protection regulations like GDPR.

Through this strategic collaboration, SI Global and ProDevice aim to revolutionize Pakistan’s data security landscape, offering businesses world-class solutions and contributing to the country’s overall transformation