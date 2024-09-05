Jane Fonda predicted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split months before filing

Jane Fonda is always looking out for those she loves-and that includes Jennifer Lopez.

After the “On the Floor” singer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage on Aug. 20, fans are looking back on a frank conversation Jennifer and Jane had in the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“I want you to know that-I don’t entirely know why-but I feel invested in you and Ben,” Jane told Jennifer, “and I really, really, really want this to work.”

But the Oscar winner-who has been very close with J Lo since the two bonded on the set of 2005’s Monster-in-Law-had some reservations about the rekindled romance.

“However, this is my concern,” she continued. “Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Jennifer was quick to laugh at the assertion and reassured her friend, “That’s just us living our life.”

But the 55-year-old understood where her friend was coming from.

“She’s very protective of me,” Jennifer explained, “and she felt like ‘You’re putting yourself out there to get beat up again.'”

But as Jane got ready to shoot her scenes as Sagittarius for This Is Me…Now, she got candid with Jennifer about some of Ben’s behaviour that gave her pause.

“I get real scared,” the 86-year-old began, “you know, with all that s–t about the Grammys and he looked unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?'”

Once again, Jen was quick to note that nothing was going on with Ben at the time, adding, “He was like, ‘It’s like I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.'”

Before agreeing to participate in the film, Jane had actually expressed her thoughts to Jennifer’s long-time manager Benny Medina, which he relayed to the Hustlers actress.

“I believe that everyone in the entire world is pulling for this relationship and this love,” Jane had told him. “And the idea of how you present that is so sacrosanct, is so important that it should be handled in a way that you aren’t overly flaunting it, so much so that it creates any form of criticism or resentment. My biggest concern is that when critics or people sort of come at her in any way.”

But Jane wasn’t the only one sharing her thoughts, as the documentary also featured a conversation with Ben, who described how he and Jennifer have very different thoughts on life in the spotlight.

After restarting their romance, the two would go on to marry in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, followed by a larger one in Georgia on Aug. 20 where they were surrounded by friends and family including Jen’s 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben’s children with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Jennifer’s divorce filing came in on the two-year anniversary of the Georgia wedding, with Jen asking the court to waive her claim to spousal support and asking the judge to deny Ben the same type of payment as the two did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.