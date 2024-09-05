Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s upcoming movie lands in trouble

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s upcoming movie “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” landed in legal trouble due to a copyright issue.

The newlywed, who last starred together in “Double XL,” are teaming up again for the movie directed by Karan Rawal, an Indian media outlet reported. However, the makers of the movie have run into legal issues with a company which claimed that ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ infringed on the copyrights of their films Caller and Call.

According to reports, the company filed a complaint with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), seeking the makers of the movie to reveal its script and stop any actions that could involve third parties.

It is worth mentioning that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wrapped up the shooting for ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ in June soon after their wedding.

The two Bollywood stars tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage on June 23, after being in a relationship for over seven years.

The who’s who of the industry, including superstar Salman Khan, ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars of Sonakshi and veteran actor Rekha among others came to give their blessings to the new couple.

Days after her marriage, the Bollywood star recalled her excitement for the new beginnings in her life. “We were both waiting for this moment for so long that I couldn’t control myself. I was like, ‘ho gya (we did it) boss’,” she said in an interview.

Sinha added that she was not able to put her feelings into the best words, but she was ‘genuinely happy and excited’ getting married to the love of her life and wanted to scream from the top of the roof to let the world know about her marriage.

It is to be noted that Sonakshi Sinha’s recent appearance was in the horror comedy “Kakuda”, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.