Pakistan’s envoy discusses bilateral cooperation with key US lawmaker

Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, began his contacts with US lawmakers with a telephone conversation with Congressman Tom Suozzi, a leading member of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus on Tuesday, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

It said they discussed Pakistan-US relations as further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Congressman Suozzi congratulated Ambassador Sheikh on assuming his new duties here. On his part, the Pakistani envoy underscored the importance of Pakistan-US relations to both the countries and the region.

According to the press release, Ambassador Sheikh spoke of the “positive trajectory” in the bilateral partnership, saying, “We are determined to fully utilize this spirit of goodwill and friendship for further strengthening of multifaceted relations, especially economic ties”.

The Ambassador thanked Congressman Suozzi for his goodwill and felicitation message on the occasion of Independence Day

Congressman Suozzi appreciated the Pakistani community for their contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-US relations and their services to the country.

During the conversation, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-US relations, working together to promote people-to-people ties, and mobilizing and strengthening the Pakistani caucus in the US Congress. Suozzi has been named the new Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress following the death of Sheila Jackson Lee.

Tom, who has been serving in Congress since 2017, expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

In a recent statement, Tom emphasised his enthusiasm for the role and his intent to work towards enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

Following his appointment, Dr. Asif Riaz Qadeer, a Democratic leader, and Tanveer Ahmed, a community leader, met with Tom and extended an invitation for him to visit Pakistan.

Tom accepted the invitation and is expected to visit the country in November.