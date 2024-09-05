20,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, most in Gulf States

A significant 20,000 Pakistanis are currently imprisoned across 88 countries, according to new data revealed.

Despite being a key contributor to Pakistan’s economy through foreign remittances, millions of Pakistanis who emigrate for better opportunities, especially to Gulf countries, often find themselves in vulnerable situations abroad. Once imprisoned, these individuals are left at the mercy of local legal systems, often without access to proper legal representation, impartial translators, or sufficient support from Pakistani embassies. Many face severe punishments due to their inability to understand the legal process, communicate effectively with courts, or present crucial evidence from Pakistan to defend themselves.

Among those incarcerated, 68 Pakistani nationals face the death penalty, convicted for crimes such as terrorism, murder, and drug trafficking.

The report reveals that the vast majority of these prisoners are held in the United Arab Emirates (5,292) and Saudi Arabia (10,432), making up 74 percent of the total, which represents the highest number of incarcerated Pakistanis abroad. Other countries with significant numbers of Pakistani inmates include Malaysia (463), the United Kingdom (321), and Oman (578).

Pakistani prisoners are also detained in countries like Turkey, Bahrain, Greece, China, the United States, and Germany.The data sheds light on the legal struggles faced by Pakistanis abroad, particularly those sentenced to death for serious offenses. While the country heavily relies on these remittances for economic stability and foreign reserves, it falls short in providing adequate protection to its migrant workers, many of whom end up in foreign prisons.