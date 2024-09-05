Local politician Bhetanni shot dead in DI Khan

A well-known social and political personality of Tank and contractor Sabir Bhetanni has been killed by unknown armed motorcyclists here near Bab-e-Dera within the limits of Cantonment Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police, unknown armed assailants riding on a motorcycle sprayed Sabir Bhetanni with bullets. As a result, he died on the spot while the attackers managed to escape from the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police along with the Rescue 11222 medical teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan for legal formalities. Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after the autopsy.

The police collected the evidences from the crime scene and started investigation. It is worth mentioning here that Sabir Bhetanni was a government contractor and was one of the famous political and social personalities of Tank.

He mainly belonged to the Frontier Region (FR) of Bethanni tribes while currently he was residing here on Sheikh Yousaf Road. The deceased was reportedly receiving threats for some time but the family did not nominate anyone in the report. The police have said that they are investigating the incident and it is being assessed whether it is a terrorist incident or a personal enmity.