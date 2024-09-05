PM awards Rs2.5m to excavator operator for rescuing flood-stranded family

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday awarded Rs 2.5 million to an excavator operator who had rescued a family stranded in the flood in the Qilla Abdullah area of Balochistan. The prime minister, who invited the rescuer Mohibullah to the Prime Minister’s House, appreciated his courage to save the stranded family while risking his own life, according to a PM Office press release. “The whole nation including me feels proud of you. I deeply adore your love for humanity. You are a nation’s hero as you showed the courage to save human lives,” the prime minister said. He said that Mohibullah had fulfilled the national responsibility by rescuing the stranded people without caring about his own life. Besides awarding Rs 2.5 million from the Government of Pakistan, the prime minister also announced a free-of-charge education facility up to the university level for Mohibullah’s children and cost-free healthcare for his family.