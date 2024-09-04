China, Pakistan collaborate on Germplasm

To boost scientific research collaboration between China and Pakistan, Northwest A & F University (NWAFU), China, in partnership with Ayub Agricultural Research Institute of Punjab (AARI), Pakistan and China Machinery Engineering Co., Ltd. (CMEC) plan to exchange animal and plant germplasm resources and modern bio-health agricultural technologies. During their meeting at NWAFU in late August, they decided to advance new agricultural technologies, foster emerging agricultural industries, and enhance productivity, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. They agreed to focus specifically on cultivating crops like sesame and pepper. Previously, their collaboration successfully established demonstration model fields in Punjab for the cultivation of organic agricultural products. Moreover, both sides decided to collaborate on talent development and technical training at all levels, aiming to nurture high-quality undergraduate students and vocational agricultural industry operators. They will also identify key agricultural products for trade, support leading agricultural enterprises in relevant trade activities, and promote the development of China-Pakistan demonstration parks and high-quality industrial growth through trade. They also aim to actively promote short-term exchanges and training for Pakistani agricultural experts, as well as the demonstration and promotion of agricultural technology within the SCO framework.